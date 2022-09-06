Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heritage will be celebrated in Oswestry this weekend

By Sue AustinOswestryAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

Visitors to Oswestry can step back in time this weekend with two heritage venues opening their doors for special open events.

Nick Culliford at Llynclys Station
Nick Culliford at Llynclys Station

Cambrian Heritage Railways is throwing open its doors for Heritage Open Days 2022 on both September 10-11 and 17-18.

The town's museum at the Guildhall in the town centre will have its official opening day for the Guinness world record collection of Ear Trumpets.

The collection was put together by Myk Briggs and he will be at the event along with the Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, and representatives from the Dogs for Hard of Hearing organisation.

Myk has amassed a collection of no less than 563 ear trumpets.

This year’s national Heritage Open Days theme is Amazing Inventions, with the public given free access to hundreds of heritage sites across England which are normally closed or require an entrance fee.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will be opening Llynclys Railway Station for this special event. The public can enter free and enjoy brake van rides hauled by one of the diesel shunters from Llynclys to nearby Penygarreg Halt from 11am-3.30pm.

Llynclys Station manager Nick Culliford said: “Opening Llynclys Station for train rides will allow the public a real sense of what it was once like to ride as a guard on part of the main Cambrian route into mid Wales. “

The public can also step further back in time by visiting the popular Cambrian Heritage Railway Museum at Oswestry Railway Station. Full of railway artefacts, it will also be free to visit during this period . The public can also go behind the scenes at Oswestry South signal box and the old goods shed at Weston Wharf, with a heritage 'rail replacement bus’ connecting Llynclys with the main railway sites at Oswestry and Weston.

Attractions
Entertainment
Oswestry entertainment
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News