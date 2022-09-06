Heritage will be celebrated in Oswestry this weekend

Nick Culliford at Llynclys Station

Cambrian Heritage Railways is throwing open its doors for Heritage Open Days 2022 on both September 10-11 and 17-18.

The town's museum at the Guildhall in the town centre will have its official opening day for the Guinness world record collection of Ear Trumpets.

The collection was put together by Myk Briggs and he will be at the event along with the Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, and representatives from the Dogs for Hard of Hearing organisation.

Myk has amassed a collection of no less than 563 ear trumpets.

This year’s national Heritage Open Days theme is Amazing Inventions, with the public given free access to hundreds of heritage sites across England which are normally closed or require an entrance fee.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will be opening Llynclys Railway Station for this special event. The public can enter free and enjoy brake van rides hauled by one of the diesel shunters from Llynclys to nearby Penygarreg Halt from 11am-3.30pm.

Llynclys Station manager Nick Culliford said: “Opening Llynclys Station for train rides will allow the public a real sense of what it was once like to ride as a guard on part of the main Cambrian route into mid Wales. “