Catch a glimpse of the giant robot sculpture coming to Oswestry's British Ironworks Centre

Sculpture Artist Luke Kite is creating a new robotic sculpture for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

It is being created by Welsh sculptor Luke Kite who has been pictured today with the sculpture in his studio in Church Stretton.

Commissioned by Clive Knowles of the British Ironworks Centre, in Oswestry, the full sculpture will remain hidden until its completion.

Sculpture Artist Luke Kite is creating a new robotic sculpture for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

Sculpture Artist Luke Kite is creating a new robotic sculpture for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

Clive said: "It’s all part of our continuing effort to improve education over recycling and using our waste – rather than continuing to buy new.

"Children have a long and deep-rooted love of robots and science fiction, so this theme really engages with children of all ages and with adults too.

"We’ve become much more ambitious over size and really want to impress our visitors with larger and grander sculptures.

"We are hoping Luke will finish the sculpture within the next month or so and hopefully we can offer a grand unveil sometime in October.

Sculpture Artist Luke Kite is creating a new robotic sculpture for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

"We are simultaneously working on a range of super heroes to compliment this latest work, so it will all form part of a very dramatic exhibition.

"Of course Luke’s work is exceptional so it will always take centre stage."

Sculpture Artist Luke Kite is creating a new robotic sculpture for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

The museum will be running competitions for people to enter, to guess the size and dimensions of the sculpture once completed.

"Clive gets me doing all sorts of crazy things, but it's not often that I get to make a robot sculpture," Luke added.

The robot is just the latest edition to Luke's commissioned pieces for the Oswestry-based centre.

In July of this year, Luke created a striking statue of Kim Jong-un sitting astride a nuclear warhead, to campaign against nuclear war.