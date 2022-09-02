Call for community speed watch volunteers

Trefonen

Those behind the idea for Trefonen and Treflach say a minimum of nine volunteers would be needed to make the initiative work, although only three would need to be on duty at any one time.

Parish councillor John Davies said that speeding through the two neighbouring villages was still a concern on occasions.

Equipment and relevant training would be given to volunteers by West Mercia Police, he said.

"Persistent offenders are reported to the police who take appropriate action," he added.

"This can obviously be a way of further endeavouring to make our villages safer."

Oswestry Rural Parish Council has already put speed warning signs up on roads leading into Trefonen.