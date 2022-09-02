Notification Settings

Call for community speed watch volunteers

By Sue AustinOswestry

Speeding problems in two villagers near Oswestry could lead to a Community Speed Watch group being formed.

Trefonen
Those behind the idea for Trefonen and Treflach say a minimum of nine volunteers would be needed to make the initiative work, although only three would need to be on duty at any one time.

Parish councillor John Davies said that speeding through the two neighbouring villages was still a concern on occasions.

Equipment and relevant training would be given to volunteers by West Mercia Police, he said.

"Persistent offenders are reported to the police who take appropriate action," he added.

"This can obviously be a way of further endeavouring to make our villages safer."

Oswestry Rural Parish Council has already put speed warning signs up on roads leading into Trefonen.

Anyone interested can contact Councillor Davies via social media or through the parish council.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

