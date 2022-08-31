Fundraising push hits a peak with Oswestry mayor's help

Luke Roberts, Jazmine Roberts, Councillor Jay Moore and Poppy King with Theo Lewis-Prior at the Snowdon summit

Jay Moore joined 10-year-old Theo Lewis Prior on the seven-mile hike up the Pyg trail on Snowdon on Tuesday, coming back down via the Llanberis path.

Theo, who has just left year five at Woodside School in Oswestry, decided to do the challenge when he found out five-year-old Finley Wood from the same school was suffering a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, which means he can’t face textures, smells or the look of certain foods. Finley's family is trying to raise £5,000 for him to attend a two-year programme of monthly therapy to help him cope with food.

Theo started his fundraising on June 30, with a cake sale in school raising more than £300 and went on to reach his first goal of £500 in less than 11 days.

After doubling that, he challenged the mayor on social media to agree to walk Snowdon with him if his fundraising hit £1,200.

Theo and Councillor Moore completed the challenge accompanied by Theo's mum Jazmine, his step-dad Luke and Oswestry mayoress Poppy King.

The total on a JustGiving page set up by Theo has now reached £1,300, including sponsorship money from the Snowdon walk.

Councillor Moore said: "The weather was great and we had a smooth walk up to the summit. It was really enjoyable.

"Theo is an inspiration for the way he has took it upon himself to raise money for his fellow classmate who has this condition and even before this walk he had organised a cake sale and other things around fundraising for his friend and classmate.

"It is admirable such a young lad would take that on - the least I could do was join him."

Jazmine, said she was so grateful to the mayor for taking up the challenge.

She said: "He is very busy as the mayor and I believe he had to rearrange his diary to join us, so we thank him for his time and support."