Mayor says festival and special events are vital to town centre

Mike Webb and Oswestry Balloon Festival

Councillor Jay Moore has praised all those who work to put on events whether Party in the Park, festivals or the beach in Festival Square to mark the jubilee.

The Balloon Festival earlier this month saw 9,500 people enjoy entertainment in Cae Glas Park.

Councillor Moore said such was its success that a small minority of people were unable to gain access to the park because of a limit on numbers.

"We were sorry that some missed out but for most people it was an excellent day," he said.

"These events in the town centre are vital to the vibrancy of Oswestry.

"They bring visitors into the town, whether local people or those from further afield. They include holidaymakers in the area who may not otherwise have visited Oswestry.

"It is a chance for people to see just what Oswestry has to offer, how many wonderful independent shops we have, cafes, pubs and restaurants."

The mayor said many would return to shop or for lunch or an evening out.

"We know that events help to boost the footfall to Oswestry," he said.

"It has been suggested that the Balloon Festival could move out of town to a larger venue. But that would take away the extra entertainment the town centre offers to festival goers and take a wonderful event out of Oswestry."

Oswestry Town Council and the Business Improvement District are already looking forward to the end of November and the hugely popular Christmas Live event, which is followed by the Oswestry Carnival in December.

"Christmas Live is another great draw for visitors to Oswestry," Councillor Moore said.