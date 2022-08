Four fire crews have been sent to the incident. Picture: James Lewis

Four fire crews were called out to the incident at Park Green in Whittington, at around 8.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a house fire, with the roads in the area closed as a result.

Three fire appliances, as well as the aerial ladder platform, were sent to the scene from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

