Tiger, tiger will be shining bright at Young Farmer's charity event

Rachel Cooper with the spectacular tiger from the British Ironwork Centre

The theme of Saturday evening's event at Lodge Farm, Market Drayton, will be India, and chairman, Rachel Cooper found the perfect centrepiece for the event on a visit to the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

She asked the centre if it would help by loaning one of its sculptures to the event which this year is raising money for Shropshire Rural Support and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Rachel travelled to the Ironworks with high hopes of borrowing maybe an elephant or an enormous peacock, but was instantly hypnotized by an huge, bronze Indian tiger which is now on its way to the event site and will be the event's VIP celebrity for the evening - hopefully inspiring thousands of selfies.

Additionally, and more controversially, Rachel also secured the loan of the Ironworks' most recent and most ambitious work of art, the “NO War No Nuclear Weapons” educational monument.

It depicts an enormous military rocket, with the life size dictator Kim Jung Un, sat astride it. The monument is travelling the UK in support of democracy and freedom for all nations and peoples of the world.

Rachel said: "This monument resonates with farmers globally, as war has a tremendously negative impact on the world's ability to feed itself, as seen first hand in Ukraine at the moment."

British Ironwork Centre chairman, Clive Knowles said: It's an absolute pleasure to help Shropshire Young Farmers who so much good in the community and have such an amazing impact on charities."