Teaching assistant joins pupils in sitting exam

Rob Howell and school head Peter Middleton

Opening his result with the pupils at Oswestry school on Thursday (26) Rob was delighted to discover he had been awarded a 5 in Chemistry.

Rob, a member of the learning support department, said: "As a year group, the students have faced the challenges of the past two years with remarkable perseverance, and are to be congratulated for their excellent achievements. It has been an honour to revise and study with them and I’m thrilled to have achieved a Level 5 in my Chemistry GCSE.

"As promised, I will go on to sit GCSE Physics next year and if I pass that, I’ll be heading for the hat trick with GCSE Biology in 2024.”

Close to 35 per cent of GCSE grades at Oswestry School were awarded in the 9-7 bracket, with a number of pupils achieving a clean sweep of grade 9 awards.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: "Many pupils, including those from Ukraine, have triumphed over significant adversity, and are to be commended in particular for their positive approach and strength in resilience.