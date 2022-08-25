Oswestry road reopened after crash caused long queues

Picture: OsCops

Reports of the crash were first reported to the AA Traffic News website at 9.18am today, and an hour later Oswestry Police said the A495 Park Hall was reported as closed.

At 10.55am Oswestry Police said the road was open once again.

The AA Traffic News website said the road was partially blocked and traffic was moving slowly due to crash on A495 both ways from Station Road to A5 (Whittington Roundabout), but at 11am there were signs of the backlogs easing.

