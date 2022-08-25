Notification Settings

Oswestry road reopened after crash caused long queues

By David Tooley Published:

A busy road into Oswestry was closed this morning after a crash, causing long tailbacks on the A5 from Gobowen to the Mile End junction.

Picture: OsCops
Reports of the crash were first reported to the AA Traffic News website at 9.18am today, and an hour later Oswestry Police said the A495 Park Hall was reported as closed.

At 10.55am Oswestry Police said the road was open once again.

The AA Traffic News website said the road was partially blocked and traffic was moving slowly due to crash on A495 both ways from Station Road to A5 (Whittington Roundabout), but at 11am there were signs of the backlogs easing.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

