Council announces latest roads to be resurfaced

Resurfacing work on the A41 in July

Shropshire Council said that seven stretches of roads across will be resurfaced in September as part of its annual resurfacing programme.

The work includes roads in Oswestry, Cosford, Albrighton, and Shrewsbury.

The council said that in total more than 40 stretches of road are set to be treated this year as part of the programme.

The authority had faced major criticism over the state of the county's roads in the run-up to last year's local elections, with Council Leader Lezley Picton pledging to tackle the issue shortly after taking over from Peter Nutting.

Speaking about the latest work, Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The roads being treated are as follows: B5069 Beatrice Street Oswestry, September 8 to 16; B4579 Legg Street, Oswestry, September 8 to 16; A41 Newport Road, Cosford, September 12 to 17; A41 Albrighton, September 19 to 23; A5112 Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury – from Harlescott Lane to Battlefield, September 19 to 30; Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, September 26 to October 7; B4397 Ruyton XI Towns, September 30 to October 14.

Each scheme is planned, managed and carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.

The council said the sites have been identified through a combination of 'local engineering judgment' and 'asset management data' as being "in need of resurfacing".

A spokesman for the council said: "The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

"To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised."