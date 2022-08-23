Theo throws down the gauntlet for Snowdon climb

Theo Lewis-Prior

A 10-year-old boy has thrown down a double challenge, to his local community and the mayor.

Theo Lewis-Prior from Oswestry is raising money to help a younger pupil at his school by walking up Snowdon next week.

And he says that if his fundraising passes the £1,200 figure before Friday he will challenge Councillor Jay Moore to join him on his trek.

He took to facebook to launch the challenge.

Theo has just left Year 5 at Woodside school in Oswestry.

Mum, Jazmine Roberts, said Theo wanted to undertake a challenge and raise money for a cause.

"He discovered that a five-year-old at Woodside was suffering a condition called ARFID and wanted to make a difference for him," Jazmine said.

Finley has Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder which means that he can’t face textures, smells or the look of certain foods.

His mother, Sophie Wood, said the family needed to raise £5,000 for Finley to attend a two-year programme of monthly therapy to help him cope with food.

Fundraiser Theo started his fundraising on June 30 with a cake sale in school raising more than £300 and went on to reach his first goal of £500 in less than 11 days.

"He then set his eye on £1000 and has smashed that recently. He has now decided to challenge the mayor and is asking people to get him to £1200 before Friday so he can challenge the Mayor to walk with him on Tuesday.

"He will be walking up Snowdon with myself and his step dad, Luke Roberts with his sisters Calliope and Seren supporting from either home or Llanberis."

Theo said: "Finley is only five years old and has already had to miss out on so much that we take for granted, like not being able to sit and have lunch at school with his friends because he cannot be near certain foods and smells or not being able to go to any of his friends birthday parties as the food would be too much for him to process. "