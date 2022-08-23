More names added to the Shropshire based Our Letter in Crisis petition

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/08/2022..Pics in Oswestry at te Guildhall where Mayor and Cllr: Jay Moore is signing a NHS petition (in his role as Cllr, not Mayor), for Sian Tasker from the North Shropshire NHS Campaign Group..

A letter from campaigners was taken to a meeting of Oswestry Town Council by Sian Tasker, whose 92-year-old mother Glenys spent nine hours lying on the floor waiting for an ambulance last year.

Sian is backing the Our NHS is in Crisis document which calls for action from the government to further fund a hospital discharge programme which improved the flow of patients through the NHS system. It also requests a formal Care Quality Commission investigation into the situation in the county.

“It is a well-researched, dispassionate, not biased politically and which does not seek to apportion any blame,” Sian said. “I felt it was time the North Shropshire and Oswestry people had the chance to support it.” Oswestry Town Council decided it was up to individual councillors to decide whether or not to support the document.

Councillor Moore said he was only too please to be able to add his support.

“It is vitally important to look at all aspects of NHS care in the county,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of Bridgnorth Town Council have decided they won’t collectively sign a similar letter from ambulance campaigner Darren Childs.

Mr Childs, a Ludlow councillor who was elected earlier this year after campaigning on the ambulance issue, has continued to be vocal about the crisis, which saw NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin declare a critical incident on Friday because of the “continued and unprecedented pressure on its services.”