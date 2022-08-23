Knife Angel has long trip ahead for its visit to Kent

The Knife Angel statue was created in Oswestry

The Angel will make the almost 300 mile journey, from one end of England to the other, when it travels from Redcar to Maidstone.

Rochester in Kent hosted the Knife Angel in September 2019.

Created and designed by The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression is touring the country to bring education and awareness to our youth and communities around anti-aggression and violent crime, and the devastating impact these can have nationwide.

With a launch event planned for September 6 the Angel will be on display at Lighthouse Church on Station Road in Kent throughout September.

It was created from over 100,000 knives collected from all 43 British Police Force Constabularies and serves as a catalyst for social change, as well as a memorial to all families and communities affected by violent crime.

OneMaidstone BID has been the driving force behind getting the monument to Kent and has become the very first Business Improvement District organisation to join the National Youth Anti-Violence Educational Programme and Tour.

Currently on display at the Kirkleatham Museum in Redcar, the Angel will be in North Yorkshire until the end of August.

After its trip to Maidstone the Knife Angel will return closer to home when it will be hosted in Wrexham for October.