Treasure Hunt for Hope House drives ahead

Pictured from left are: Vanessa Lowe (Administrator) Marie Lewis (Administrator) Shylah Bailey (Administrator) and Olivia Lowe (Financial Planner)

The event on September 11 has been organised by financial planners Perspective (West) Ltd, based in Oswestry, and will see treasure hunters follow clues across the area.

Drivers will start at Oswestry’s Central Car Park at 12.30pm and cars will set off at three-minute intervals. People must sign up in advance.

Perspective (West) Ltd’s Director Julian Lowe said: “Hope House Children’s Hospices are a wonderful charity doing vital work with seriously ill children and their families in the area we live and work.

“The car treasure hunt is just one of the great events we do to raise money for the charity.

“Raising money for charities in our local area is extremely important for us, and we hope we can get a good amount of people together to make as much money as possible.”

The company are holding a number of events throughout the year to raise money for Hope House and recently took part in the charity’s Eat Cake Week which raised £11,000.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 terminally ill children and their families who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales and it costs £7.5 million a year to run its services.

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert said: “Without the incredible support from our community and businesses like Perspective (West) Ltd, we simply could not be there for the children and families that really need us.

“So if treasure hunting is your thing, please sign up for what I’m sure is going to be an incredible event.

“Thank you to Julian, Vanessa and the team for their ongoing support, it really does mean the world to us.”

If you would like to sign up for the car treasure hunt then please contact Perspective (West) Ltd on 01691 671903 or email vanessa.lowe@pfgl.co.uk for an attendance form before August 26. There will be no sign ups on the day.