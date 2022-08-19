Notification Settings

Shropshire youngsters head to the School of Rock for filming project

By Matthew Panter

Shropshire youngsters proved to be real rockers when taking part in a filming project,

Face2Face Performance Academy pupils took part in a ‘School of Rock’ filming project, learning from professional film-maker, Aaron Child.

Youngsters from the performance academy, which takes place in the state-of-the-art Holroyd Community Theatre, Weston Rhyn, filmed a bespoke ‘School of Rock’ music video, which loosely follows the plot of the critically acclaimed Jack Black film.

Film-maker, Aaron, of Painted Life Productions, and the academy’s team of professional coaches, gave pupils an idea of techniques and terminology used on set, using the grounds of The Holroyd as their location.

Creative Director, Michael Jenkins said: ‘We are keen to ensure that our pupils experience the breadth and depth of the performing arts industry, and offer opportunities that give them a truthful insight into the industry.

“This was a particularly creative project, spanning over ten weeks, pupils learned the script, song, and choreography before donning the costumes and getting in front of the camera. As always, I was so impressed with our pupils' professionalism and talent. They were simply amazing.”

The film features the pupils from the academy, many of whom are from Shropshire and the surrounding areas, with some pupils travelling as far as Newtown to attend the weekly sessions.

Face2Face Performance Academy takes place each Friday during term times and is open to young people aged 9 to 18 years old. There is no audition requirement to get involved, everyone is welcome. The academy is now enrolling for September.

To find out more information, and to sign-up, visit theholroyd.com/face2face or email info@theholroyd.com

