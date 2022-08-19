Notification Settings

Pub hosts two big trade names

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry’s multi-award-winning pub The Bailey Head is to host two special drink events on consecutive nights. Oswestry’s own award winning Henstone Distillery host an evening on August 31 fresh from being awarded a Gold medal in the Global World Whisky Masters. The evening starts at 7pm.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/04/2022..Pic in Oswestry for a feature with the Henstone Distillery (based at Stone H0use Brewery). Father and son: Chris and Henry Toller (from Oswestry), are pictured, filling bottles with booze, packaging it, with the large still and also a small copper one too, and with there barrells which are former American Bourbon Barrells..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/04/2022..Pic in Oswestry for a feature with the Henstone Distillery (based at Stone H0use Brewery). Father and son: Chris and Henry Toller (from Oswestry), are pictured, filling bottles with booze, packaging it, with the large still and also a small copper one too, and with there barrells which are former American Bourbon Barrells..

On September 1 there will be a takeover of the pubs beer lines by Cloudwater Brewery in Manchester .

Manchester based Cloudwater Brewery was founded in 2015 and in 2018 was named the second best brewery in the World in the Ratebeer awards. On September 2 it will launch a new range of three permanent cask beers, but The Bailey Head will premier them a day early, starting at 3pm.

Grace Goodlad from The Bailey Head said “It is a great honour to have two of the finest drinks makers in the country holding events here, we are delighted to have Henstone coming along, and we always stock all of the Henstone range. Having Cloudwater agree to a Tap Takeover with Thirteen beers ranging through Pale Ales, IPAs, Mild, Stout, Wheat Beer and a Sour Beer is the biggest Tap Takeover by a brewery we have ever hosted."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

