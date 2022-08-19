Pub hosts two big trade names

Manchester based Cloudwater Brewery was founded in 2015 and in 2018 was named the second best brewery in the World in the Ratebeer awards. On September 2 it will launch a new range of three permanent cask beers, but The Bailey Head will premier them a day early, starting at 3pm.

Grace Goodlad from The Bailey Head said “It is a great honour to have two of the finest drinks makers in the country holding events here, we are delighted to have Henstone coming along, and we always stock all of the Henstone range. Having Cloudwater agree to a Tap Takeover with Thirteen beers ranging through Pale Ales, IPAs, Mild, Stout, Wheat Beer and a Sour Beer is the biggest Tap Takeover by a brewery we have ever hosted."