Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Video shows dramatic fire in the open near Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Even as the threat of thundery showers looms firefighters in Shropshire remain under pressure from fires in the open.

Screengrab of fire video. Picture: @lewisjames999
Screengrab of fire video. Picture: @lewisjames999

Oswestry firefighter crew manager James Lewis posted a video on Twitter of the blazing heat from a fire at an area of grass at Rednal, near West Felton, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Lewis tweeted that two fire engines were mobilised from Oswestry station at 1.04am to an incident at an area of grass measuring approximately 80 sq metres. Fire control said a water carrier was also sent.

He added: "Crews turning over and dampening down, good progress made."

The crews' incident stop message was sent nearly two hours later at 2.55am

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News