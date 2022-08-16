Video shows dramatic fire in the open near Oswestry

Screengrab of fire video. Picture: @lewisjames999

Oswestry firefighter crew manager James Lewis posted a video on Twitter of the blazing heat from a fire at an area of grass at Rednal, near West Felton, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Lewis tweeted that two fire engines were mobilised from Oswestry station at 1.04am to an incident at an area of grass measuring approximately 80 sq metres. Fire control said a water carrier was also sent.

He added: "Crews turning over and dampening down, good progress made."