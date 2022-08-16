Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds take to saddle to raise £7000 for Hope House

By Matthew PanterOswestryPublished:

Hundreds of cyclists showed pedal power to raise more than £7,000 to support seriously ill local children.

Hundreds of cyclists pulled on their helmets and took to the roads on Sunday, August 14, starting at Hope House in Oswestry and heading on two routes to either 56-miles to Lake Vyrnwy or 70-miles to Lake Bala and back.
Hundreds of cyclists pulled on their helmets and took to the roads on Sunday, August 14, starting at Hope House in Oswestry and heading on two routes to either 56-miles to Lake Vyrnwy or 70-miles to Lake Bala and back.

Riders got in the saddle to take part in The Hope House Cycle Challenge on Sunday.

The event started at Hope House in Oswestry, heading on two routes to either 56-miles to Lake Vyrnwy or 70-miles to Lake Bala and back.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It was incredible to have our Cycle Challenge back for the first time in two years. It really was great to welcome back some old faces and see plenty of new people taking part too.

“We had a huge amount of entries for this year’s event, and we have raised such an amazing amount of money.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors The Fencing Bloke Ltd and Knight Frank for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event.”

Cyclists were sent on their way in the early morning sun by event sponsor Ash Poole from The Fencing Bloke who sounded a horn to get the event into gear.

GP Arindam Dastook on the race with his 5am Club and said: “Working as a local GP, I have attended Hope House on several occasions, and have remained in awe of the level of care and attention children and families receive. I wanted to take on the Hope House Cycle Challenge to support this vital local charity."

After completing their ride, cyclists were provided with a well-deserved afternoon tea and presented with their limited-edition medals.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 terminally ill children and their families who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales and it costs £7.5 million a year to run its services.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News