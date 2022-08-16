Hundreds take to saddle to raise £7000 for Hope House

Hundreds of cyclists pulled on their helmets and took to the roads on Sunday, August 14, starting at Hope House in Oswestry and heading on two routes to either 56-miles to Lake Vyrnwy or 70-miles to Lake Bala and back.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It was incredible to have our Cycle Challenge back for the first time in two years. It really was great to welcome back some old faces and see plenty of new people taking part too.

“We had a huge amount of entries for this year’s event, and we have raised such an amazing amount of money.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors The Fencing Bloke Ltd and Knight Frank for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event.”

Cyclists were sent on their way in the early morning sun by event sponsor Ash Poole from The Fencing Bloke who sounded a horn to get the event into gear.

GP Arindam Dastook on the race with his 5am Club and said: “Working as a local GP, I have attended Hope House on several occasions, and have remained in awe of the level of care and attention children and families receive. I wanted to take on the Hope House Cycle Challenge to support this vital local charity."

After completing their ride, cyclists were provided with a well-deserved afternoon tea and presented with their limited-edition medals.