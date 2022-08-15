Tree Hunter to give Offa's Dyke talk

Rob McBride with one of the ancient oak trees

The Three Parishes Community Wildlife Group has teamed up with renown Tree Hunter Rob McBride for the event on September 15.

Rob's passion for trees, particularly ancient trees, has seen him appear on radio and television, including Countryfile.

He will give an illustrated talk on The Trees of Offas Dyke at St Johns Church Weston Rhyn starting at 7.30pm. The cost will be £3.

Rob, from Ellesmere, recently finished a 177 mile walk logging the culturally significant trees along Offa's Dyke, the ancient border of England and Wales. This project has taken him 13 years to complete.

He is also an Ambassador for Trees in Need Europe/UK.