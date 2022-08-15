Award winning crime writer comes to Shropshire

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/01/2022 - Vox Pop for Oswestry Masterplan for Festival Square. In Picture: Tim Morris of Booka Bookshop.

The former police officer is returning to a Booka Bookshop event to celebrate the launch of a new set of titles staring Detective Constable Ffion Morgan.

She is the author of five Sunday Times bestselling novels, including I Let You Go, which was the fastest-selling debut thriller in the year it was released. Translated into forty languages, her books have sold more than two million copies worldwide, have been New York Times and international bestsellers and have spent a combined total of 64 weeks in the Sunday Times bestseller chart.

The Last Party is set in lakeside holiday homes on New Year's Eve.

There is a murder and on New Year’s Day, DC Ffion Morgan has a village full of suspects.

Tim Morris from Booka said: "The tiny community is her home, so the suspects are her neighbours, friends and family – and Ffion has her own secrets to protect. In a village with this many secrets, a murder is just the beginning."