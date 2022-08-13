'An opportunity to say thank you!' Mayor pays tribute to two dedicated friends of Oswestry

Jay Moore thanked James Bond and Andrew Sharman for their community roles.

Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, thanked James Bond and Andrew Sharman for their community roles.

The Mayor said “Oswestry Town Council is able to deliver the services it does, the events it delivers and support the groups who do so much for our community because of the partnerships, relationships and friendships it has established over many years.

"James Bond and Andrew Sharman have both demonstrated long-standing dedication to their respective roles and I am pleased to be hosting this civic reception in their names. Having heard that they were both stepping back a little bit I wanted to make sure that the Council had an opportunity to say thank you.”

James, who has hung up his microphone after three decades at BBC Radio Shropshire is the frontman for one of the Council's busiest events – Christmas Music Live.

"He has often supported Oswestry Town Council's work, whether its talking about the family silver, hosting public meetings or planning OTC events. He goes about his work professionally, is fun to work with and has a deep love for the town of Oswestry, which shines through whenever you speak to him."

Former town clerk, David Preston also paid tribute and recalled the stories behind some of Oswestry’s big events

The mayor said Andrew had been a key player in the Oswestry Talking Newspaper for almost 20 years, and is one of the many stalwarts behind the work that the group does.

"Never one for the limelight, Andrew is a technician - an expert - and I've even heard the term wizard. Andrew helped to digitalize the system, and since then has remained at the helm and kept moving it forward. Andrew is always polite and courteous to staff, always focussed on the solution rather than the problem and someone who always has a glint of mischievousness in his eye. "