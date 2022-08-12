Halloween fun returns with Pumpkinfest

Pumpkinfest will be returning to Park Hall

Park Hall Countryside Experience is set to bring back its Halloween themed half term event – Pumpkinfest.

The farm team will be ordering 3,500 pumpkins in preparation.

Pumpkinfest will take place from Friday, October 14 until Sunday, October 16, and then from Friday, October 21, to Wednesday, November 3.

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the farm’s huge pumpkin shed, which they can take home at the end of the day.

The Halloween activities include Pumpkin Alley, The Witches Cavern, The Little Scare House and singing pumpkins.

There will also be games every day of the event, including ‘Pass the Pumpkin’ and wrapping daddies in toilet roll to turn them in to spooky mummies.

There will be a daily Halloween fancy dress competition, so visitors are encouraged to wear their best frightful costumes.

Richard Powell, joint owner – director at Park Hall, said: "We hope families will join us for some Halloween fun during half term. Our Pumpkinfest event will provide the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters.

“Grown-ups can join in the fancy dress competition and lend a hand carving the pumpkins, and they can really enjoy leaving all the mess behind for our farm team to clear up.

“All of our usual farm activities are included in the ticket price, which includes our indoor and outdoor play areas, barrel train rides, tractor rides, animals, trenches, planet room, and science area, creating a day of non-stop fun. We hope you will join us this autumn.”

Tickets for Pumpkinfest can be purchased from www.parkhallfarm.co.uk.