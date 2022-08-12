Busy bees pledge to join operation pollination

Pictured (from left to right) is Borderland Rotary Club members Chris Bryan-Smith, Sherie Soper and Justin Soper; with Sian Langford, Facilities Compliance Manager and Sustainability Lead; and Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the Friends.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has signed up to Operation Pollination, an initiative that recognises the importance of pollinator habitat, both restored and maintained on public and private lands.

It is working with the Borderland Rotary Club on the project.

Chris Bryan-Smith, President of Borderland Rotary Club for 2022, said: “The local council, along with several businesses, schools and organisations have already signed the pledge, so we’re delighted to have the support of the hospital too.

“Given the breadth, severity and persistence of pollinator loss, it is critical to expand efforts to reverse these losses and help restore pollinator populations to healthy levels.”

The League of Friends to the Oswestry-based hospital has also signed the pledge in the hope that volunteers will support the Trust’s plans for the project.

Initial plans include clearing and preparing a large bank of grass on the hospital’s field to make way for a wildflower meadow which will support a host of birds, mammals, insects and invertebrates increasing the biodiversity of the surrounding area.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the Friends, said: “We are so pleased to be supporting such a lovely and crucial project.

“Forward thinking and planning to include more hospitable habitats and greenspaces, such as planting wildflowers, will help in a small but important way to restore the bee and butterfly population.”

Sian Langford, Facilities Compliance Manager and Sustainability Lead at the hospital, said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our Green Plan and sustainability objectives within the Trust.