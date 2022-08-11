Charity football match attracts star players

Rob Lloyd

Sense Charity will take on Lloyds Bank in a match on September 25 to raise money for those with complex disabilities to experience the world and fulfil their potential.

In this ‘Footie Aid’ challenge, teams will come together at The New Saints in Oswestry to play a football match for charity. The event has been organised by fundraiser, Rob Lloyd, who will play on the Sense Charity team alongside 21 other men and women.

The Sense team will feature former Liverpool and Hull City footballers, Stephen Wright and Gary Brabin. Ex-army veteran, Craig Lungburg, will also be attending to take part in a penalty-shoot-out challenge. Helping organise the event is award-winning actor, Jack Marsden, who found fame playing PC Danny Rylands in the multi BAFTA award-winning drama, The Cops, and Heartbeat.

Fundraiser, Rob Lloyd, said: “After completing 12 months and 26 challenges for Sense raising £100,000, I am delighted to say I am carrying on ‘Rob’s Senseless Challenge’, organising events to raise much-needed funds for Sense Charity. The first will be Footie Aid at the TNS stadium in Oswestry on the 25th of September. We are expecting this to be a fun event and we are currently looking for sponsors, volunteers, and players to take part in our squad of 22. We are excited to have some ex-football players on our team too.”

Sense is the national disability charity that believes everyone should be able to take part in life, regardless of their disability. Through activities, short breaks, education, and play, Sense helps thousands of people with complex disabilities to experience the world and fulfil their potential.

Having supported the charity since 2019 when he ran the London Marathon for Sense, Rob has completed his Senseless Challenge where he endured 12 months of gruelling challenges from skydiving to SAS boot camps. More recently, Rob has used his expertise in property and development to help source charity shop locations for Sense.

Jon Stubbs, Sense Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re extremely grateful for Rob’s ongoing fundraising effort for Sense. His support over the last few years and particularly the last year and half has been incredible. The ‘Footie Aid’ challenge is another fantastic example of Rob’s creative and dedicated efforts in supporting Sense and we look forward to cheering everyone on at the match in September.