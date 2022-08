Simon Pritchard, 41, of Maple Avenue, was found by police and paramedics on August 10 after they were alerted by his parents.

They had tried, unsuccessfully to telephone him senior coroner for Shropshire, Mr John Ellery, was told.

Evidence of drug paraphernalia was found at the house.

Mr Ellery said a post mortem had shown that Mr Pritchard had died from respiratory failure due to multiple drug toxicity.