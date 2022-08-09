Chief executive of specialist hospital puts best foot forward for charity

Pictured is Debra Alexander, Charity Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute; and Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, is currently preparing to take on the nine-mile hike up Mount Snowdon, dubbed as the Snowpaedic Challenge, to raise money for the Orthopaedic Institute.

The Orthopaedic Institute support the Oswestry-based hospital by raising funds for research and education.

Stacey said: “The Orthopaedic Institute support vital education and research across the Trust, and I am delighted to be able to support them by taking part in the Snowpaedic Challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to walking up Mount Snowdon with different staff from across the organisation, as well as meeting some of our patients, alongside their families and friends.”

The Snowpaedic Challenge will take place on Saturday 10 September and joining Stacey will be members of staff at RJAH, patients and their families and friends.

Debra Alexander, Charity Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute, said: “We are thrilled to have Stacey leading walkers on our annual Snowpaedic Challenge, while raising money for the Orthopaedic Institute.

“We will be walking up Llanberis Path, which is one of the gentler routes, and will take around 6 hours in total, up and down.

“It’s a great day out for all the family, and the funds raised will support our amazing teams in their vital work. We’d love for you to come and join us.”

This year proceeds from the Snowpaedic Challenge will help fund a research study into Charcot-Marie-Tooth a rare, hereditary disease that usually appears in the first 10 years of life affecting the motor and sensory peripheral nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

It causes the nerves to become damaged and die, leading to weakness and muscle wasting. Currently there is no cure.

If you would like to sponsor Stacey, you can do so on the dedicated JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/Snowpaedic2022.

To join the Snowpaedic Challenge, there is a registration fee of £15 per adult, children under 16 years and dogs go free.