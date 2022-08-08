Radio presenter and author in Shropshire with his new thriller

Simon Mayo

The novel tells the story of a different kind of pandemic through the eyes of three people at the heart of the storm.

Simon, who will be at Booka book store in Oswestry on August 23, said victims started hearing a tick-tick-ticking you can hear in their ear thinking it will pass.

"But it doesn’t. It gets worse – and then you pass it on. Before you know it, it spreads suddenly it’s a plague – and only days later it is already killing people."

Tick Tock revolves around teacher Kit Chaplin who with his partner are drawn into the mystery behind the illness.

Simon Mayo’s previous books include the Sunday Times bestseller Knife Edge, Mad Blood Stirring, Blame and the Itch trilogy for children, filmed for TV by the ABC. He hosts ‘Drivetime’ on Greatest Hits Radio and ‘The Take’ film-review podcast with Mark Kermode.