Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alice scoops major award at Oswestry Show

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Alice was certainly in Wonderland when she was crowned champion Hereford at Oswestry Show.

Champion Hereford Alice with Dave and Glynis Sharman
Champion Hereford Alice with Dave and Glynis Sharman

It was her first main award this year to the delight Shifnal farmer, Glynis Sharman - formerly Llewellyn.

Glynis was thrilled with the trophy as the two year old, Harvest One Alice to give her her full name, is a her first, home bred Hereford.

"I'm absolutely made up," she said.

"She took third place at the Royal Welsh but this is her first championship. Our other female won a third place."

Glynis and Dave Sharman farm their Harvest Hereford cattle at Weston Heath, Shifnal, alongside their sheep.

"We used to show our Shropshire Sheep but it is hard to show two very different animals at the same time," she said.

"I used to show horses. I still ride but only have one horse now."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Shifnal
Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News