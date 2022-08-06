Alice scoops major award at Oswestry Show

Champion Hereford Alice with Dave and Glynis Sharman

It was her first main award this year to the delight Shifnal farmer, Glynis Sharman - formerly Llewellyn.

Glynis was thrilled with the trophy as the two year old, Harvest One Alice to give her her full name, is a her first, home bred Hereford.

"I'm absolutely made up," she said.

"She took third place at the Royal Welsh but this is her first championship. Our other female won a third place."

Glynis and Dave Sharman farm their Harvest Hereford cattle at Weston Heath, Shifnal, alongside their sheep.

"We used to show our Shropshire Sheep but it is hard to show two very different animals at the same time," she said.