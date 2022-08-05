Dino trail set to be roaring success

Bailey Street, Oswestry.

Oswestry's Business Improvement District has launched the initiative through its LoyalFree app running until August 31.

Using QR codes, families will be able to collect dinosaurs across nine locations for the chance to be entered into a prize draw.

Participants can take a prehistoric walk with dinosaurs and discover the answer to educational questions.

They can win vouchers to use at an Oswestry family attraction or restaurant, with first place receiving £100, second place £75 and third place £50.