Dino trail set to be roaring success

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry is turning into Jurassic park during August as a free family friendly Dino Trail runs throughout the town centre.

Bailey Street, Oswestry.
Oswestry's Business Improvement District has launched the initiative through its LoyalFree app running until August 31.

Using QR codes, families will be able to collect dinosaurs across nine locations for the chance to be entered into a prize draw.

Participants can take a prehistoric walk with dinosaurs and discover the answer to educational questions.

They can win vouchers to use at an Oswestry family attraction or restaurant, with first place receiving £100, second place £75 and third place £50.

There are six runner-up prizes of a £10 Booka Bookshop voucher from the Church Street store and the nine winners will also receive one of the Jellycat Dinosaurs hiding with the posters.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

