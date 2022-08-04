Ale by rail service launched as visitor experiences join forces

Shane Parr - Co Owner Stonehouse Brewery with Andy Green CHR General Manager .

This summer sees the introduction of the ‘Brewery Express’ on the Cambrian Railway in Oswestry.

The evening services will run from the railway's town centre station to Stonehouse Brewery, next door to Weston Wharf railway station.

Cambrian Heritage Railways has also added a Wednesday service to its normal weekend schedule due to popular demand.

Every Friday and Saturday evenings the heritage railway will be running three trains to the brewery on the hour from 5pm. Railway General Manager, Andy Green said: “We are fortunate that Stonehouse Brewery is just yards from Weston railway station.

“The evening trains are already proving very popular and customers are enjoying the uniqueness of an ‘Ale by Rail’ experience. Customers just need to keep an eye on the time and make sure they don’t miss the last train home.”

Stonehouse Brewery co-founder Shane Parr is also enthusiastic about the new service.

“Our customers already recognise the quality of our dining and the range of fine ales we offer. Arriving by heritage train just adds that little bit of class to a great evening out.”