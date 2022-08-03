Colleagues plan sunrise Snowdon trip

The summit of Snowdon

Colleagues at Aico, the Home Life Safety specialists, are already looking to 2023 when they will take on the Snowdon Sunrise Trek Challenge in support of local charity, The Movement Centre.

In June 2023 more than 50 will set off from their headquarters in Oswestry, travelling through the night and beginning their mountain ascent at 2am. The team will reach the summit of the largest mountain in Wales in time for the sun to rise.

The Movement Centre, a UK charity and specialist treatment centre, helps children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or other diagnosis to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement.

They do this through the use of Targeted Training, a specialist therapy that is currently only provided by The Movement Centre, within the UK. Aico has a longstanding relationship with The Movement Centre, showing continued

support through fundraising activities and donations, organised as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Aico in the Community.

The Movement Centre’s Fundraising and Marketing Officer, Curtis Langley is the company's team would be part of the Snowdon Sunrise Trek Adventure with Sky Blue Adventures.

"After reaching out to a few corporate partners and individual fundraisers, I was amazed with the positive response, and really pleased to have the support of not only Aico, but other local businesses too.