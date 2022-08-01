Gaming carts are great hit for children and teenagers in hospital

Pictured with the two new interactive gaming carts are, from left, Jess Miree from TheRockinR; Freddie Evans, 5, a patient on Alice Ward; Polly Brown, Health Play Specialist; Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Volunteers for the League of Friends; and Joel Phillips,16, a patient on Alice Ward.

The two Xbox Series S carts – which resemble portable gaming systems on wheels – have been supplied by TheRockinR Gaming Charity and with games and controllers included, are worth more than £8,000. One has been funded by the Starlight Children’s Foundation and the other by the hospital’s own League of Friends and RJAH Charity.

They were delivered to Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s ward at the Oswestry-based hospital, by Jess and Jonny Miree from TheRockinR.

Polly Brown, Health Play Specialist on Alice Ward, said: “The patients on Alice Ward will benefit greatly from having these state-of-the-art interactive gaming carts.

“The carts have the latest gaming technology, which will be a welcome distraction for the young patients. We are very grateful here on Alice Ward and we would like to thank TheRockinR, Starlight and the League of Friends for their donations.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director of the League of Friends, added: “We are thrilled to be supporting this project both through the RJAH Charity Alice Ward Fund and the League of Friends. We hope the gaming carts will provide lots of fun!”

TheRockinR Charity was formed in the memory of Reece Miree, from Yorkshire, who in March 2018, at aged 11 years old, died due to brain cancer. Reece’s legacy continues through his love of gaming and the use of his gaming tag, which was ‘TheRockinR’, with the charity having been started by his elder sister Jess and father Jonny.

The carts are supplied in hospital to be used as coping tools for children undergoing treatment, and to promote social interaction on the hospital wards.

The delivery of the interactive gaming carts to the Orthopaedic was particularly poignant as it fell on what would have been Reece’s 16th birthday.

Providing children on Alice Ward with the medical gaming carts was a welcome distraction to his family, one which they know would have meant the world to him during his time in hospital.

Jess explained the brand’s colour scheme was chosen as they were Reece’s favourite colours.

She said: “The gaming carts help to reduce the impact of hospitalisation on young patients and their families. We have distributed almost 300 carts nationwide, offering a welcome distraction to treatments and procedures.