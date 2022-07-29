Tractor tun to help village pensioners' club

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/08/2017 Pics of a Tractor Run starting at Mill Lane Tractors, Bronington, Whitchurch, for the Bronington Friendship Club. .

The popular Bronington Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, August 7, starting and finishing from Mill Lane Tractors.

One of the organisers, Mike Williams, said tractor runs were a wonderful sight on the country roads of north Shropshire.

Tractors of all ages and all makes are expected to join in the morning event.

"Owners are asked to start assembling from 9am, with the start at 10.15am," he said.

"We are asking those taking part to bring along their own food and enjoy lunch chatting with other owners at the end of the event."

Proceeds from the tractor run will go to the Bronington Friendship Club for local senior citizens.