Runners raise £900 for hospice

Poppy Evans takes part in the warm up

Girls On The Run was set up in Oswestry to give women confidence and provide online and face-to-face encouragement, support and friendship between runners.

During lockdown the group held online challenges including garden miles and virtual treasure hunts, getting members to find objects on their daily exercise session.

In July Girls on the Run held a 10k run on the lanes and canal towpath around St Martins. Almost 100 women of all ages and abilities took part in the event each one gaining a specially made celebration mug when they crossed the finish line.

Taking part in the warm up and the official starter was 16-year-old Poppy Evans.

Poppy has had Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy since birth, and when the condition was at its worst, she was suffering up to 20 seizures a day.

She and her younger sister, Lyla, who was a volunteer helper at the run, have benefitted from the support of Hope House and Poppy enjoys respite time at the hospice.

Their mother, Vicki, who helps organise Girls on the Run, said the group was extremely supportive of the hospice.

"It is wonderful to be able to raise money while, at the same time, organising an event that everyone said they thoroughly enjoyed."

She thanked all the volunteer marshalls on the course including local Rotary Club and Scout members.