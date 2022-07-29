Residents fears over intensive dairy farm

The Llanforda Estate has applied for planning permission for the complex on Trefarclawdd Farm, Coed y Go.

The application has been met by objections for people living in the area who say they are worried about the scale of the development and problems with flooding.

They say it is farming on an industrial scale.

Part of the application is retrospective in that some of the buildings are already built.

The plans include access off the road, draining and landscaping.

Agents for the estate say some of the development - for the 500 cow farm - has already been approved in previous planning applications.

In the design statement agents say the proposal includes a covered holding yard for the dairy cows waiting to go into the milking parlour at Trefarclawdd Farm to include slurry channels to the proposed slurry lagoon.

The holding yard is currently on site, with retrospective planning to be granted for the increase in size of the yard and full planning to be achieved for the holding yard to be covered. The holding yard is 1,220 square metres and is used for holding the dairy cows before they enter the milking parlour.

Objections have come from local residents who say the number of cows does not take into account calves born, which could bring it up to 1000 animals.