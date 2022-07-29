Oswestry Show returning with day of town and country entertainment

border COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/08/2019 - Oswestry Show 2019 - at Oswestry Showground....

Avian flu means there will be no poultry at this year's show on August 6, but its chairman says the other agricultural aspects will be as strong as ever.

Janet Ward, the first female chairman of Oswestry and District Agricultural Society, said that it had been disappointing that since taking up the role the society had been unable to stage the one day show.

"It is the longest break we have had in the show’s history since the Second World War," she said.

"The past couple of years have not been easy for anyone and I am very grateful to our office staff, voluntary show committees members and our society members for their support over this time."

Janet said her first memories of the event were as a child watching her father show cattle.

Oswestry Show president David North, consort Ruth Roberts and chairman Janet Ward

"I then went on to take part in many of the young farmers competitions and activities as a member of Whittington and Oswestry YFC, before joining the horticultural committee and entering the floral art competitions. In 1997 I became show manager and after eight years left to help in our family business but always returned in my new role as press officer to help out around show time."

"Not only have I been waiting for three years to oversee my first show but our show president, the Reverend Prebendary David North, former Rector of Whittington, has also waited patiently to carry out his show day duties."

Main ring entertainment will include the The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, with members' ages ranging from five to 16, Nick Gregory with his Misselchalke gun dogs team, and Ye Olde Retail Falconry Display Team.

In keeping with its traditional agricultural links there will be the usual classes for horses, cattle, sheep and rare breeds.

Janet said: "It is a wonderful place for those from the town to view the best of British, and for those from the country to catch up with friends old and new. Oswestry will again stage the very popular sheep shearing competition, where competitors race against one another to shear as many sheep as possible in a limited time, a real spectacle."

She said, despite a difficult couple of years, the society was increasingly grateful to the numerous businesses, many of them local, which continue to support the show whether by sponsorship or with trade stands.

Other attractions include the WI and horticultural marquees, a parade of vintage machinery, the Young Farmers section, model steam railway rides and a range of entertainment on the village green.

"Without the help and many hours of hard work from our many volunteers it would be impossible to stage the show each year, from building then dismantling the showground and then assisting on show day," Janet added.