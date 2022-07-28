London Marathon slots available for 2023 race with Shropshire hospital charity

Runner Harry Radcliffe, taking part in the 2021 London Marathon for the RJAH Charity.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund has 22 spots available for the TCS London Marathon in 2023.

Runners offered a place on the Oswestry-based Team RJAH for the race on Sunday, April 23, 2023, must commit to raising a minimum of £1,500 for the Trust.

Stacey Keegan, RJAH chief executive, will be running the 2022 London Marathon in the autumn.

“We are delighted that we are able to enter a team of runners in the London Marathon every year, it’s a fantastic event which benefits charities all across the world," said Stacey.

“I am incredibly proud to be running the 2022 London Marathon myself to raise money for the RJAH Charity – all funds raised will only enhance the already excellent service provided to our patients.

“I started running to improve my physical health and soon saw the added benefits to my mental health. This is my first full marathon, which I am looking forward to partaking in.

“We are so grateful to all the runners who pledge their support to the RJAH Charity, and our wider fundraisers, who ensure we provide the best possible service we can for our patients.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director said: “The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and all runners play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.

“For those who have taken up running over the last two years this is the perfect opportunity to run the marathon whilst raising funds for our hospital - please do get in touch and we will support you all the way to the finish line.”

Money raised will be used to support research and develop new treatments; provide state of the art equipment and facilities, and provide extra comfort to patients.