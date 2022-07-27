Notification Settings

Volunteers given the chance to help uncover the past at an ancient hillfort

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Archaeologists from the Universities of Oxford and Southampton are returning to Nesscliffe Hill to continue their excavations – and are offering curious people the chance to be part of the team on Saturday.

The dig site at Nesscliffe

An impressive Iron Age hillfort, but also with later Roman occupation, it has already been subject of excavations that have revealed some interesting finds.

Nesscliffe Hills and the Cliffe Countryside Heritage Site, managed by Shropshire Council, covers two wooded hills and a heather covered ridge, and gives expansive views over the Shropshire countryside and Welsh hills.

In 2019 details of the earth and stone rampart surrounding the site were explored, together with a monumental stone entrance with guard chambers. The entrance was further explored in 2021, together with the opening of new trenches in the hillfort’s interior where houses had been indicated by geophysical survey.

Archaeologists attached to the two universities are now resuming excavations from Saturday to August 19. During this time there will be an opportunity for volunteers to take part in the excavations.

Volunteers will be given training and asked to commit to at least one full day on site.

This year the archaeologists are hoping to find evidence of gates and their construction. In addition the archaeological team will investigate the rock cut ditch in front of the inner enclosure ramparts and a substantial circular building, possibly a round house.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “It’s great to be welcoming archaeologists back to Nesscliffe Hill and we look forward to learning even more about the site from their excavations this year.

“I hope people seize the opportunity to take part in the excavations too. It’s fascinating learning how these digs work and how they reveal so much about Shropshire’s history.”

Visitors are welcome on site at any time, except Saturday 6 August and Saturday 13 August when the excavation will be closed to the public.

For more information contact Shaun Burkey, Shropshire Council’s countryside and heritage sites manager by emailing shaun.burkey@shropshire.gov.uk, or call 07990 085242.

To watch a virtual walkthrough of last year’s dig visit Shropshire Great Outdoors webpage.

