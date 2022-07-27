Council urges people to use a free bus service

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The town council is funding the services to encourage more people to travel into town to shop and to socialise.

The buses also link up to eastern Oswestry and its community facilities.

Free Saturday travel is available on buses, 400 (Aston Way – Llys Road), 402 (Balmoral Crescent- Windsor), 403 (Hampton Road Circular),404 (Vyrnwy Drive to Old Fort Road).

Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: “We are really pleased to be providing free bus travel in Oswestry on a Saturday. The Town Council hopes that people of all ages will take up this offer and use the free travel that is available to them.

"A number of events are coming up in Cae Glas Park including Wellness Event and Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Local residents are encouraged to use the free bus service into town on Saturday during these events as well as for everyday activities.”

He said he hoped young people would take advantage of the free transport to meet up with their friends.

The tranport is being provided by Tanat Valley Coaches. Its managing director, Chris Chadd, said: "Our mini-buses are easy to use, super clean and kitted out with all the modern-day mod coms including Ipod docking stations, providing a friendly and easy journey in and around town.

"We hope that this project will aid local residents living in the town to do their shopping or to reach those all-important facilities like doctor’s surgery and activities, such as those provided at Eastern Oswestry Community Centre and the Whole Life Centre. We are a local business and enjoy working with the Town Council and providing local people with support”