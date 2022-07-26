Notification Settings

Retired Oswestry electrician died after giving himself electric shock, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A retired electrician took his own life after struggling with physical and mental health issues.

Stuart Lachlan Mcrerie, aged 93, used his industry knowledge to electrocute himself, his inquest heard.

Mr Mcrerie, of Oerley Way, Oswestry, was found by a carer at his home address on April 11 this year. His inquest at Shirehall was told that Mr Mcrerie, who was born in Hendon, London, suffered from leukaemia and failing eyesight, among other health problems.

The inquest heard that he had told a carer that he "did not want to be here anymore" and on some days did not want to wake up. Mr Mcrerie left a note for his two daughters.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

> Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for FREE.

Call 116 123

Sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.

You can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org with a response time of 24 hours.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

