Retired Oswestry electrician died after giving himself electric shock, inquest hears

Stuart Lachlan Mcrerie, aged 93, used his industry knowledge to electrocute himself, his inquest heard.

Mr Mcrerie, of Oerley Way, Oswestry, was found by a carer at his home address on April 11 this year. His inquest at Shirehall was told that Mr Mcrerie, who was born in Hendon, London, suffered from leukaemia and failing eyesight, among other health problems.

The inquest heard that he had told a carer that he "did not want to be here anymore" and on some days did not want to wake up. Mr Mcrerie left a note for his two daughters.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

