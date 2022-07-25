Rotary club members take to the water

The Llangollen Canal

The narrowboat they boarded has been adapted to accommodate wheelchair users, which enabled Cambrian Rotary Club’s president, Roger Whitting, who is a wheelchair user, to join the group.

A spokesperson said: "Having three Rotary Clubs in Oswestry means that it is not difficult for people in the area who wish to ‘give something back’ to the community to find opportunities to do just that.

"All three clubs support a range of local worthy causes and, through the international Rotary network, respond to humanitarian emergencies further afield. Whilst raising funds and providing practical support is the main focus of Rotary activity, there is also a social dimension to Rotary membership. "

Climbing aboard at Trevor, the narrowboat took members across the World Heritage designated Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and along the Llangollen branch of the Shropshire Union Canal to The Poachers Pocket Inn at Chirk Bank before returning after refreshments.