Splash park plan for Oswestry moves ahead

Oswestry's Cae Glas Park is set to include a splash pad

The town council has launched its tender for design proposals for a splash pad to be created within the existing play area in the award winning park.

Councillors agreed to go ahead with the idea at a recent meeting.

A spokesperson said: "We want to improve play provision through the introduction of a water play facility / splash pad.

"The park is extremely busy with the existing play area heavily used and the council is looking to add to and improve the offer to children and their families. "

A feasibility study identified that the splash park could be catered for in the existing play area with some extension to ensure that there is no loss to the traditional play equipment.

Once designs have been drawn up the council says it will consult with the public.

The council is now inviting expressions of interest and costed proposals to be submitted to by 5pm on the September 4.