Retired managing director found dead in Oswestry hotel room

An inquest into the death of William Bryn Williams, aged 67, was opened at Shirehall.

Mr Williams was found dead in a room at Travelodge, Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry on July 14.

The hearing was told that West Mercia Police were called to the hotel where they found an unresponsive male.

It was clear he was already deceased on arrival.

Mr Williams, of Lower School Drive, Ruabon, Wrexham, was identified using photographic identification.