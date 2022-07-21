Poultry lorry ends up on side after A5 crash in Oswestry

The crash happened on the A5 at the Gledrid island in Oswestry at around 2.30am.

Four fire engines were sent. There were no people hurt. The condition of the birds is not known.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.37am on Thursday, July 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry involving one lorry carrying poultry.

"Fire crews investigated area using thermal image camera and one environmental grab pack was used to protect storm drains from fuel spillage. Arrangements were made for transfer of stock to another vehicle. Shropshire Highways dealt with the clear up of fuel spillage, damage to road and road closure. Shropshire Fire Service handed the incident over to police.