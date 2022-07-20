Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in trailer for Wrexham AFC documentary

A scene from the trailer

Welcome to Wrexham will be released by Disney+ on August 24.

This week saw a trailer drop online, giving a glimpse into the duo's arrival at the club.

The pair bought the club, which had dropped into league five, in 2021, taking 100 per cent control of the National League outfit from the Wrexham Supporters' Trust. As part of the deal they made a £2 million investment in the club.

Filming for the documentary series has continued over the past 18 months, from the local reaction to the buy-out to the pair's first visit to the Racecourse Ground.

The trailer is accompanied by Elvis's Can't Help Falling in Love, sung by the fans when the stars attended a match, and sees the stars' shock at the basic facilities for the players.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney

In the teaser trailer Rob McElhenney says he well remembers going to watch matches with his dad.

The trailer begins with a wide shot of Reynolds and McElhenney standing on the pitch at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on what was their first visit to the area in October last year.

In a question and answer session one young fan asked why they bought the team.

"We had no direct connection, it was just a feeling," McElhenney said.