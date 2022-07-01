Street food in the heart of Oswestry as festival comes to town

Last year's Oswestry Food Festival in the centre of Oswestry..

Bill as "probably the friendliness food festival in Shropshire" the event is back for its 13th year on July 9 and 10.

The popular free event takes place right in the heart of Oswestry town centre from 10am till 4pm each day.

The festival is brought to the area through Oswestry Town Council.

Its markets and events manager, Mr David Clough, said some of the very best specialist food and drink exhibitors from the region would be baking and brewing their specialities across the weekend.

"The streets will be alive with aromas of African, Middle-Eastern, Malaysian, Indian, and Spanish cooking and the festival will be showcasing the pick of local produce from sausages to hog roast, and crepes to ciders. For the sweet of tooth, there’s traditional cakes, cupcakes and fancies galore."

He said there would also be award-winning ciders and ales from both sides of the English/Welsh border, not to mention cocktails, liqueurs and wines from near and far.

"We also have Oswestry’s own gin and real ale producers attending the festival. As well as the fabulous food and drink, there’ll be live music and other family activities throughout the weekend to entertain, again all for free."

Whilst exploring the festival people are being urged look out for the huge variety of independent coffee shops and retailers available throughout Oswestry.

They are also being encouraged to visit Cae Glas Park where there will be entertaining, TNS Fun Day on the Saturday whilst on the Sunday, there will be the ever popular Reggae in the Park for those who just want to chill with their festival goodies and great music.

Both these events are again free to attend and are a great family day out Mr Clough said.

“We’re really looking forward to the weekend,” said Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

“We have our festival favourites that visitors love to see every year, to stock up on tasty treats, plus specialist exhibitors introducing themselves to an Oswestry audience for the first time “.