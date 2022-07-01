Oswestry's hillfort in the spotlight

Tim Malim and George Nash with their new book Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape:Ancient Past, Uncertain Future.

Old Oswestry and its landscape will be the subject of a talk by Tim Malin, principal archaeological officer of Clwyd Powys Archaeological Trust.

It will be held on July 8 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church, Castle Street.

A spokesperson said: "It is intended as an inspiration to help safeguard the hillfort which with its unique design is one of the most outstanding and important in Britain."

Last year, with permission from Historic England, Mr Malin led a team of local volunteers on the first excavation on the hillfort for 80 years.

He and fellow archaeologist, Dr George Nash, have also written a book, Old Oswestry, Hillfort and its landscape, Uncertain Future.