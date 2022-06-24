Revamped plans submitted for new services off A5 at Shrewsbury

The service station which Euro Garages runs at Hadley Park East, Telford

Shropshire Council has received a revised application for the services, which would include a petrol station run by Euro Garages, on land off the Churncote Island.

Plans for the development were turned down earlier this year, with the application from Monte Blackburn rejected over concerns about its impact on nearby trees and the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension, which includes plans for hundreds of new homes.

Now the firm has resubmitted a re-jigged application in an effort to allay the concerns of Shropshire Council planning officers.

The development includes a petrol station, a drive-through coffee shop and electric charging stations, with access from Welshpool Road.

Previous plans included business units and a potential restaurant – both of which have been dropped from the proposal.

The development, which would create around 21 jobs, would be built on the Shrewsbury side of the A5, to the south of Welshpool Road.

In total there would be four parking bays for charging electric vehicles and 27 parking spaces at the coffee shop.

In an application to the council, agents PWA Planning, said the proposal would create jobs, and would be built with Shropshire Council's controversial plans for the North West Relief Road (NWRR) in mind.

A statement from PWA says: "The A5 (the London Holyhead Trunk Road) is a major road stretching 275 miles and connecting London to the south-east and Holyhead to the north-west of Wales.

"The A5 is a popular commuter route for those travelling in and around this part of Shropshire but is also well used for those travelling into / out of northern Wales.

"Whilst the applicant is not required to demonstrate a need for the development, it is considered that the site in question is an optimum location for key roadside facilities such as the ones proposed.

"Additionally, the proposed NWRR is likely to come forward over the next few years, which the proposed roadside services will complement."

It adds: "The proposed development of this site offers the opportunity to deliver employment opportunities to the area whilst helping to boost the local economy both during and after the construction phase of development."