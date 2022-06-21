Park Hall Farm plans summer packed with fun

Barrel train fun at Park Hall Farm

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has planned a series of themed weeks to keep the county's youngsters entertained over the upcoming holidays.

Owner and Director, Richard Powell said: “We are delighted to be heading into summer filled to the brim with fun down on the farm. The activities we have got planned have proved popular in the past, so we expect lots of happy customers.

“As well as the themed events, visitors can enjoy all the usual activities at Park Hall. Inside we have our role-play village, play barn and brickworks, and under 4's sensory play area. Outdoors, families can meet the animals, see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, take barrel train rides, and enjoy the Crazy Farm Adventure Course and our Woodland Adventure Play Area with a zip wire. There is non-stop fun on offer, and I hope visitors come to see us as many times as they can over the holidays.

“We will be open every day of the holidays. Our activities last summer were very popular, so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.”

Pirates and Princesses Week will run from from July 23 to 31. Guests can join the crew for daily shows featuring Hapless Jim the Pirate and Princess Pearl, take part in a treasure hunt, meet the princesses and enter a fancy dress competition.

Visitors can experience life in the on-site trenches and get a glimpse into the Iron Age during Hysterical Historical Week from August 1 – 7, a wacky and educational event with a daily ‘Cruel School Show’.

From August 1 through to the end of September, Maisy’s Maize Maze returns, with clues along the way to help lost adventurers escape.

Dinosaur Week, back by popular demand, runs from August 8 to 14. Dinosaurs will be joining the goats, alpacas and pigs on the farm, with a fossil digging area, dinosaur training and hilarious dino-races.

Science Week runs from August 15 to 21 featuring Grandolph the Wizard’s science show and experiments.

Finally, from August 22 to 28, Park Hall will host Animal Magic week with the animal man - Simon Airey. Simon will be bringing animals from Corner Exotics, including snakes and scorpions for visitors to meet.

All the activities are included in the normal admission price, and under-twos go free.