Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

North Shropshire Young Conservative welcome neighbouring MP to meeting

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The North Shropshire Young Conservatives held a BBQ event at Stonehouse Brewery, Oswestry recently.

Simon Baynes MP second from right with members of the North Shropshire Young Conservatives
Simon Baynes MP second from right with members of the North Shropshire Young Conservatives

Members welcomed with special guest Simon Baynes, the MP for Clywd South.

He updated members on the latest news from Westminster and also took questions from guests.

Chairman of North Shropshire Conservative association, Peter Shellard said: "I am delighted that we now have a Young Conservative branch within North Shropshire and that it will play a leading role in promoting Conservative values within Shropshire and beyond".

This was was echoed by Les Maguire, Oswestry branch chairman for the party, who said: "It's good to see young people wanting to be involved within politics and I look forward to working with members when campaigning or on events".

The Chairman of the Young Conservative association, Luke Syrett said "It's great to be able to bring people together socially to hear and put their questions. As Young Conservatives we are providing social and campaign events for young people who support and want to join our Party and want to make a difference. I believe our association alongside the North Shropshire association can send a clear message; we're ready to stand for North Shropshire."

Anyone interested in getting involved in the association, can do so by contacting Luke via email at lukesyrett1@outlook.com.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News