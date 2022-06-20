North Shropshire Young Conservative welcome neighbouring MP to meeting

Simon Baynes MP second from right with members of the North Shropshire Young Conservatives

Members welcomed with special guest Simon Baynes, the MP for Clywd South.

He updated members on the latest news from Westminster and also took questions from guests.

Chairman of North Shropshire Conservative association, Peter Shellard said: "I am delighted that we now have a Young Conservative branch within North Shropshire and that it will play a leading role in promoting Conservative values within Shropshire and beyond".

This was was echoed by Les Maguire, Oswestry branch chairman for the party, who said: "It's good to see young people wanting to be involved within politics and I look forward to working with members when campaigning or on events".

The Chairman of the Young Conservative association, Luke Syrett said "It's great to be able to bring people together socially to hear and put their questions. As Young Conservatives we are providing social and campaign events for young people who support and want to join our Party and want to make a difference. I believe our association alongside the North Shropshire association can send a clear message; we're ready to stand for North Shropshire."